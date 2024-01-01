$19,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! LOADED!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! XLE MODEL!! HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, REVERSE CAMERA, AM/FM/CD/XM RADIO. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. FINANCING AVAILABLE!
Vehicle Features
