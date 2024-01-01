Menu
<p>NO ACCIDENTS!! LOADED!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! XLE MODEL!! HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, REVERSE CAMERA, AM/FM/CD/XM RADIO. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. FINANCING AVAILABLE!</p>

2015 Toyota RAV4

171,000 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
VIN 2T3RFREV5FW278993

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

NO ACCIDENTS!! LOADED!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! XLE MODEL!! HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, REVERSE CAMERA, AM/FM/CD/XM RADIO. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. FINANCING AVAILABLE!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2015 Toyota RAV4