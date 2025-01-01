$18,800+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED AWD..NO ACCIDENTS..NAV..LEATHER..CERTIFIED
2015 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED AWD..NO ACCIDENTS..NAV..LEATHER..CERTIFIED
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
$18,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD LIMITED..MINT CONDITION..NO ACCIDENTS..PUSH BUTTON START..BLUETOOTH..POWER SUNROOF..POWER HEATED MEMORY SEATS..NAVIGATION..REAR VIEW CAMERA..POWER SUNROOF..LEATHER INTERIOR..AND MUCH MORE..
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Import Connection
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Import Connection
Import Connection
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-315-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-315-1885