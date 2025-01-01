Menu
<p>AWD LIMITED..MINT CONDITION..NO ACCIDENTS..PUSH BUTTON START..BLUETOOTH..POWER SUNROOF..POWER HEATED MEMORY SEATS..NAVIGATION..REAR VIEW CAMERA..POWER SUNROOF..LEATHER INTERIOR..AND MUCH MORE..</p><p>SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !</p><p>HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA</p><p>We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.</p><p>Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5</p><p>WEB:www.importconnection.ca</p>

2015 Toyota RAV4

143,000 KM

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED AWD..NO ACCIDENTS..NAV..LEATHER..CERTIFIED

2015 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED AWD..NO ACCIDENTS..NAV..LEATHER..CERTIFIED

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3DFREV1FW377790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD LIMITED..MINT CONDITION..NO ACCIDENTS..PUSH BUTTON START..BLUETOOTH..POWER SUNROOF..POWER HEATED MEMORY SEATS..NAVIGATION..REAR VIEW CAMERA..POWER SUNROOF..LEATHER INTERIOR..AND MUCH MORE..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-315-1885

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2015 Toyota RAV4