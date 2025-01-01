Menu
<p><strong>2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD </strong>– Versatile, Reliable, and Ready for Adventure</p><h3 data-start=461 data-end=484><strong data-start=465 data-end=482>Key Features:</strong></h3><ul data-start=485 data-end=1083><li data-start=485 data-end=561><p data-start=487 data-end=561><strong data-start=487 data-end=513>All-Wheel Drive (AWD):</strong> Confident handling in all weather conditions.</p></li><li data-start=562 data-end=638><p data-start=564 data-end=638><strong data-start=564 data-end=583>2.5L I4 Engine:</strong> Efficient performance with exceptional fuel economy.</p></li><li data-start=639 data-end=699><p data-start=641 data-end=699><strong data-start=641 data-end=660>Power Moonroof:</strong> Let the light in and enjoy the view.</p></li><li data-start=700 data-end=768><p data-start=702 data-end=768><strong data-start=702 data-end=720>Backup Camera:</strong> Simplify parking and improve rear visibility.</p></li><li data-start=769 data-end=850><p data-start=771 data-end=850><strong data-start=771 data-end=795>Touchscreen Display:</strong> Intuitive controls for navigation and entertainment.</p></li><li data-start=851 data-end=926><p data-start=853 data-end=926><strong data-start=853 data-end=876>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable during winter drives.</p></li><li data-start=927 data-end=1009><p data-start=929 data-end=1009><strong data-start=929 data-end=959>Dual-Zone Climate Control:</strong> Customized comfort for you and your passengers.</p></li><li data-start=1010 data-end=1083><p data-start=1012 data-end=1083><strong data-start=1012 data-end=1036>Spacious Cargo Area:</strong> Room for everything, from groceries to gear.</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1085 data-end=1088 /><h3 data-start=1090 data-end=1129><strong data-start=1094 data-end=1127>Why Choose the 2015 RAV4 XLE?</strong></h3><p data-start=1130 data-end=1357>The <strong data-start=1134 data-end=1162>2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD</strong> is perfect for those seeking a reliable, fuel-efficient SUV with modern conveniences. Its roomy interior and smart design make it a great choice for families, commuters, and adventurers alike.</p><p data-start=1364 data-end=1482><strong data-start=1364 data-end=1421>Take the wheel of the 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD today!</strong> Visit <strong data-start=1428 data-end=1442>LGA Motors</strong> to see this incredible SUV in person.</p><p> </p><p data-start=1484 data-end=1570 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=><strong data-start=1487 data-end=1500>Location:</strong> 305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON<br data-start=1537 data-end=1540 /><strong data-start=1543 data-end=1555>Contact:</strong> 905-412-3805</p>

Used
182,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3RFREV0FW339215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

0040
AM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and heater and stainless steel ...
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Steel spare wheel
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

