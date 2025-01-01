$15,500+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
Certified + E-Tested
$15,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD – Versatile, Reliable, and Ready for AdventureKey Features:
All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Confident handling in all weather conditions.
2.5L I4 Engine: Efficient performance with exceptional fuel economy.
Power Moonroof: Let the light in and enjoy the view.
Backup Camera: Simplify parking and improve rear visibility.
Touchscreen Display: Intuitive controls for navigation and entertainment.
Heated Front Seats: Stay warm and comfortable during winter drives.
Dual-Zone Climate Control: Customized comfort for you and your passengers.
Spacious Cargo Area: Room for everything, from groceries to gear.
The 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD is perfect for those seeking a reliable, fuel-efficient SUV with modern conveniences. Its roomy interior and smart design make it a great choice for families, commuters, and adventurers alike.
Take the wheel of the 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD today! Visit LGA Motors to see this incredible SUV in person.
Location: 305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON
Contact: 905-412-3805
Vehicle Features
905-412-3805