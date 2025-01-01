Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*13 SERVICE RECORDS*Very Clean Toyota Tundra 5.7L V8 RWD with Automatic Transmission. White on Grey Interior: Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Alloys, Direction Compass, Steering Mounted Controls.

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2015 Toyota Tundra

207,570 KM

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Tundra

SR 5.7L V8 CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

12944987

2015 Toyota Tundra

SR 5.7L V8 CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
207,570KM
VIN 5TFNY5F18FX177259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A3322
  • Mileage 207,570 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*13 SERVICE RECORDS*Very Clean Toyota Tundra 5.7L V8 RWD with Automatic Transmission. White on Grey Interior: Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Alloys, Direction Compass, Steering Mounted Controls.
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$18,995

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Toyota Tundra