2015 Volkswagen Golf

98,844 KM

Details Description

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Roseland Motors Ltd.

905-632-0222

Trendline 4dr FWD Hatchback

Location

Roseland Motors Ltd.

888 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N7

905-632-0222

98,844KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7122316
  • Stock #: 21122A
  • VIN: 3VW217AU1FM089354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,844 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, heated front seats, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio integration, touchscreen radio with CD player and 8 speakers, 8-way adjustable front seats with power recline, alarm system, heated washer nozzles, hill hold assist, manual climate control, power adjustable and heated exterior mirrors, remote central locking system, electronic stability control, front wheel drive, automatic 2015 Golf Trendline

This vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned (CPO). CPO includes a 112-point inspection as well as an approved vehicle history report from CARFAX. All CPO vehicles are covered for the remainder of the manufacturer's warranty (if applicable) with the option of upgrading to an extended 2-year warranty (if the vehicle is less than 5 years old), plus 6-months of complimentary roadside assistance. 

Have a car to trade-in? No problem! We ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODELS FOR TRADE-INS!

We are a friendly, family owned and run dealership, proudly serving our customers from Burlington, Waterdown, Grimsby, Hamilton, Milton, Oakville, Mississauga, Brantford, Stoney Creek, Toronto and the surrounding areas as your certified Volkswagen Dealer for over 60 years. Come in for a personalized test drive today! 

Roseland Motors Volkswagen, 888 Guelph Line, Burlington, Ontario

