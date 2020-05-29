2015 Volkswagen Jetta

+ taxes & licensing
905-332-8575
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
A/C, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, KEY-LESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUE-TOOTH, ONLY 80,100 KMS. VERY GOOD CONDITION. CAR PROOF CLEAN! FULL SAFETY IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA COST.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8