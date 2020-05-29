Menu
Account
Sign In
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Contact Seller

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,100KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5139026
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ7FM207314
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

A/C, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, KEY-LESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUE-TOOTH, ONLY 80,100 KMS. VERY GOOD CONDITION. CAR PROOF CLEAN! FULL SAFETY IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA COST.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Good Cars Only

2006 Nissan Altima 2...
 259,000 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 66,000 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2015 Land Rover LR2
 66,399 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory