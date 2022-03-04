2015 Volkswagen Jetta

$21,888 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 8 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8569682

8569682 VIN: 3VWLA7AJ7FM266399

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 80,800 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.