2015 Volkswagen Jetta

71,000 KM

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE +,NO ACCIDENTS,BACK UP CAMERA,CERTIFIED!

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE +,NO ACCIDENTS,BACK UP CAMERA,CERTIFIED!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

71,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8699339
  Stock #: VWJ15
  VIN: 3VW2K7AJ0FM415258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SHARP CAR! LOW MILEAGE! TINTED GLASS,ALLOY WHEELS,BACK UP CAMERA,HEATED SEATS !

ABS,POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS ,POWER HEATED MIRRORS...CERTIFIED..!

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 905-315 1885

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Buy From Home Available

Email Import Connection

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

