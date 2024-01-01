Menu
*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITION* Nice Clean AWD 2.0L Acura ILX TEC Pkg with Automatic Transmission has Rear View Camera, Sunroof, and Bluetooth. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitor, Push To Start, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Memory Seats, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Steering Shifter Paddles, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 7.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2016 Acura ILX

185,200 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura ILX

TECH PACKAGE CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2016 Acura ILX

TECH PACKAGE CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,200KM
VIN 19UDE2F82GA803376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2796
  • Mileage 185,200 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITION* Nice Clean AWD 2.0L Acura ILX TEC Pkg with Automatic Transmission has Rear View Camera, Sunroof, and Bluetooth. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitor, Push To Start, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Memory Seats, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Steering Shifter Paddles, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 7.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Acura ILX