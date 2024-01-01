2016 Acura ILX

Menu
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT REE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED<span>*GREAT CONDITION* Nice Clean 2.0L Acura ILX with Automatic Transmission has </span><span>Rear View Camera, Sunroof, and Bluetooth. Blue on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Navigation System, Push To Start, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Blind Sport Monitor, Memory Seats, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals,</span><span> Steering Shifter Paddles, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!</span></div><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2016 Acura ILX

175,770 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,770KM
VIN 19UDE2F75GA803167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2895
  • Mileage 175,770 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT REE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Nice Clean 2.0L Acura ILX with Automatic Transmission has Rear View Camera, Sunroof, and Bluetooth. Blue on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Navigation System, Push To Start, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Blind Sport Monitor, Memory Seats, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Steering Shifter Paddles, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-281-2255

