$17,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura RDX
ADVANCE PKG AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
186,270KM
VIN 5J8TB4H75GL804059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3031
- Mileage 186,270 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT* Nice Clean 3.5L V6 Acura RDX ADVANCE PKG with Automatic Transmission. White on Beige Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, Push To Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Heated/Ventilated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Rear Temp Control, Memory Driver Seat, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Shifter Paddles, Lane Departure Alert, Heated Rear Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Power Tail Gate, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Luggage / Roof Rack
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
2016 Acura RDX