2016 Acura RDX

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT* <span>Nice Clean 3.5L V6 Acura RDX </span><span>ADVANCE PKG</span><span> with Automatic Transmission. White on Beige Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, Push To Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Heated/Ventilated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Rear Temp Control, Memory Driver Seat, Side Turning Signals, </span><span>Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Shifter Paddles, Lane Departure Alert, Heated Rear Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Power Tail Gate, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!</span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span><span></span></div><div><span><br /></span></div>

2016 Acura RDX

186,270 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Acura RDX

ADVANCE PKG AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12265120

2016 Acura RDX

ADVANCE PKG AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Contact Seller

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
186,270KM
VIN 5J8TB4H75GL804059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3031
  • Mileage 186,270 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT* Nice Clean 3.5L V6 Acura RDX ADVANCE PKG with Automatic Transmission. White on Beige Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, Push To Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Heated/Ventilated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Rear Temp Control, Memory Driver Seat, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Shifter Paddles, Lane Departure Alert, Heated Rear Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Power Tail Gate, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2016 BMW X4 XDrive28i CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 BMW X4 XDrive28i CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 109,230 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport R-Dynamic HSE CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport R-Dynamic HSE CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 126,400 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan HIGHLINE AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan HIGHLINE AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 118,300 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2016 Acura RDX