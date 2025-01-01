2016 Audi A7

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*LOW KMS*<span> </span><span>Nice </span><span>Clean Audi Q3 Tech 2.0L 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Sport Front Heated Seat, Bluetooth</span><span>, Panoramic Roof, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Premium Audio System B</span><span>ang & Olufsen, Push to Start, </span><span>and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2016 Audi A7

86,710 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Audi A7

TECH S-LINE QUATTRO AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12904667

2016 Audi A7

TECH S-LINE QUATTRO AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12904667
  2. 12904667
  3. 12904667
  4. 12904667
  5. 12904667
  6. 12904667
  7. 12904667
  8. 12904667
  9. 12904667
  10. 12904667
  11. 12904667
  12. 12904667
  13. 12904667
  14. 12904667
  15. 12904667
  16. 12904667
  17. 12904667
  18. 12904667
  19. 12904667
  20. 12904667
  21. 12904667
  22. 12904667
  23. 12904667
  24. 12904667
  25. 12904667
  26. 12904667
  27. 12904667
  28. 12904667
  29. 12904667
  30. 12904667
  31. 12904667
  32. 12904667
  33. 12904667
  34. 12904667
  35. 12904667
  36. 12904667
  37. 12904667
  38. 12904667
  39. 12904667
  40. 12904667
  41. 12904667
  42. 12904667
  43. 12904667
  44. 12904667
  45. 12904667
  46. 12904667
  47. 12904667
  48. 12904667
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,710KM
VIN WAU3GAFC7GN018991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3493
  • Mileage 86,710 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*LOW KMS* Nice Clean Audi Q3 Tech 2.0L 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Sport Front Heated Seat, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Premium Audio System Bang & Olufsen, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2016 Audi A7 TECH S-LINE QUATTRO AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Audi A7 TECH S-LINE QUATTRO AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 86,710 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Venza V6 LE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*TOYOTA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2012 Toyota Venza V6 LE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*TOYOTA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 176,710 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 V8 LT-Z71 4WD CREW CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*CHEVY MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 V8 LT-Z71 4WD CREW CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*CHEVY MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 140,510 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Audi A7