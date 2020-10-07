Menu
2016 Audi Q5

154,101 KM

Details Description Features

$16,985

+ tax & licensing
$16,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2016 Audi Q5

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Komfort

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Komfort

Location

Total Auto Sales

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

647-621-8555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$16,985

+ taxes & licensing

154,101KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6183768
  Stock #: 4187
  VIN: WA1C2AFP7GA044187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,101 KM

Vehicle Description

**JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE!**

 

** LOCAL ONTARIO HIGHWAY DRIVEN KMS! LIKE NEW CONDITION! NO ACCIDENTS! CARFAX VERIFIED! **

 

==>> APPLY ONLINE FINANCING FROM 4,99%

WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM >>> SAME DAY APPROVALS!

 

** COMES LOADED WITH LEATHER INTERIOR, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, 

POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, VOICE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, LED LIGHTS BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

 

 

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT 647-621-8555 or call 1-855-893-4002 ***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

 

 

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

----------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Monday         8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tuesday        8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wednesday  8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thursday      8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Friday            8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Saturday       By Appointment 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunday          By Appointment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AFTER 5PM AND WEEKENDS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A car proof history report will

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

be provided with your vehicle of choice before you decide to purchase it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PLEASE TEXT 647-621-8555 or call 1-855-893-4002

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

