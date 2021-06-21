+ taxes & licensing
1254 Plains Rd East Unit 12, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FOR IMMADIATE ASSISTANCE TEXT MOTAZ @ 905-320-6698
2016 AUDI Q5 PROGRESSIV PLUS, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, COMES WITH SUMMER AND WINTER TIRES
THIS IS A VERY CLEAN SUV, ONE OWNER, BLUE TOOTH, PANARAMIC ROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, AUTO LIFT GATE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE. COMES WITH 2 SETS OF TIRES, SUMMERS & WINTER TIRES ARE INCLUDED IN THE PRICE, MEMORY SEATS, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROLS, POWER REAR HATCH, REAR AIR CONDITIONING, SATELLITE RAIDO & MUCH MUHC MORE!!
Buy with confidence this vehicle is in excellent condition & accident-free!
Come see for your self, you wont be disappointed.
Certification $395
Bad credit? don't worry, we have a high approval ratio. Our F&I managers help you get the best interest rate from a wide range of banks.
Financing all types of credit and extended warranty available.
We are located at 1254 Plains Rd, East Unit 12. Our business hours are Mon-Fri 8:00am-5:00pm and Sat 9:00am-1:00pm, and do after hours appointments as well.
Visit our website at www.assuranceautosales.ca
All our prices are plus HST, LICENSING & Certification. No Gimmicks and No Admin fees, just our LOWEST price. Our Showroom Prices match our ONLINE prices to Guarantee you always get the lowest advertised price available. Actual pictures and full descriptions are provided for all of our Pre-Owned Inventory.
If you're in the market for a quality Pre-Owned vehicle, stop by Assurance Auto Sales . We're confident we have the right vehicle for you.
1254 Plains Rd East Unit 12, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6