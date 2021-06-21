Menu
2016 Audi Q5

114,900 KM

Details Description Features

$21,270

+ tax & licensing
$21,270

+ taxes & licensing

Assurance Autosales

905-637-1921

2016 Audi Q5

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv, Panaramic Roof, 8 SETS OF TIRES

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv, Panaramic Roof, 8 SETS OF TIRES

Location

Assurance Autosales

1254 Plains Rd East Unit 12, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

905-637-1921

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,270

+ taxes & licensing

114,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7361876
  • Stock #: 10260
  • VIN: WA1L2AFP1GA028907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,900 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR IMMADIATE ASSISTANCE TEXT MOTAZ @ 905-320-6698

 

2016 AUDI Q5 PROGRESSIV PLUS, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, COMES WITH SUMMER AND WINTER TIRES

THIS IS A VERY CLEAN SUV, ONE OWNER, BLUE TOOTH, PANARAMIC ROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, AUTO LIFT GATE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE. COMES WITH 2 SETS OF TIRES, SUMMERS & WINTER TIRES ARE INCLUDED IN THE PRICE, MEMORY SEATS, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROLS, POWER REAR HATCH, REAR AIR CONDITIONING, SATELLITE RAIDO & MUCH MUHC MORE!!

 

 

 

Buy with confidence this vehicle is in excellent condition & accident-free!

Come see for your self, you wont be disappointed.

Certification $395

 

Bad credit? don't worry, we have a high approval ratio. Our F&I managers help you get the best interest rate from a wide range of banks.

Financing all types of credit and extended warranty available.

 

We are located at 1254 Plains Rd, East Unit 12. Our business hours are Mon-Fri 8:00am-5:00pm and Sat 9:00am-1:00pm, and do after hours appointments as well.

Visit our website at www.assuranceautosales.ca

All our prices are plus HST, LICENSING & Certification. No Gimmicks and No Admin fees, just our LOWEST price. Our Showroom Prices match our ONLINE prices to Guarantee you always get the lowest advertised price available. Actual pictures and full descriptions are provided for all of our Pre-Owned Inventory.

If you're in the market for a quality Pre-Owned vehicle, stop by Assurance Auto Sales . We're confident we have the right vehicle for you.

 

 



Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Assurance Autosales

1254 Plains Rd East Unit 12, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

