Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Audi S5

S5 TECHNIK +, AWD, 3.0T, 20800 KM, ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi S5

S5 TECHNIK +, AWD, 3.0T, 20800 KM, ONE OWNER

Location

Assurance Autosales

1201 Fairview St, Unit 2, Burlington, ON L7S 1Y5

905-333-8886

  1. 1583269589
  2. 1583269586
  3. 1583269589
  4. 1583269589
  5. 1583269590
  6. 1583269590
  7. 1583269590
  8. 1583269590
  9. 1583269589
  10. 1583269594
  11. 1583269591
  12. 1583269591
  13. 1583269589
  14. 1583269591
  15. 1583269631
  16. 1583269592
  17. 1583269593
  18. 1583269594
  19. 1583269592
Contact Seller

$34,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,800KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4678539
  • Stock #: 10212
  • VIN: WAUL4AFR2GA048565
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.


**LOW KM**LOW KM*LOW KM***


 * BEST PRICE ON LINE * NO ACCIDENTS * ONTARIO VEHICLE * FULLY CERTIFIED * FULLY LOADED *


Clean CarFax Report, Fully Loaded, Lowest Km in the market for its kind.



2016 AUDI S5 TECHNIK PLUS, Alloy wheels Quattro all-wheel drive, 3.0L V6 engine with 333hp. This vehicle comes equipped with Power moonroof, Power windows, 1-touch up and 1-touch down window feature, Navigation system, CD player, CD-MP3 decoder, DVD-Audio, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Power seats, Power 4-way driver and passenger lumbar support, Sport steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Leather upholstery, Split folding rear seat, Overhead console, Front and rear reading lights. For your safety, this vehicle comes equipped with Blind spot sensor, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Rear view camera, Rear exterior parking camera, Headlight cleaning, Front and rear fog lights, Perimeter/approach lights, Rain sensing wipers, Traction control, Security system, ABS brakes, and more.





ASSURANCE ASSURES YOU THE BEST VEHICLES IN TOWN THAT YOUR MONEY CAN BUY * BUY WITH ASSURANCE & FEEL ASSURED OF THE VEHICLES YOUR PURCHASING



Buy with confidence,Buy with Assurance, this vehicle is in excellent condition & accident-free, Ontario vehicle



Bad credit? don't worry, we have a high approval ratio. Our F&I managers help you get the cheapest interest rate from a wide range of banks.

Financing all types of credit and extended warranty available.



We are located at 1201 Fairview St. Unit 2, Burlington, ON, L7S 1Y5. Our business hours are Mon-Fri 8:00am-5:00pm and Sat 9:00am-1:00pm, and do after hours appointments as well.



Visit our website at www.assuranceautosales.ca



All our prices are plus HST and LICENSING. No Gimmicks and No Admin fees, just our LOWEST price. Our Showroom Prices match our ONLINE prices to Guarantee you always get the lowest advertised price available. Actual pictures and full descriptions are provided for all of our Pre-Owned Inventory.


If you're in the market for a quality Pre-Owned vehicle, stop by Assurance Auto Sales . We're confident we have the right vehicle for you or we can get it for you.





﻿﻿﻿

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Supercharged
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Assurance Autosales

2016 Audi S5 16 S5 T...
 20,800 KM
$34,795 + tax & lic
2017 BMW 4 Series 44...
 71,200 KM
$32,449 + tax & lic
2013 Audi A4 PREMIUM...
 128,500 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic

Assurance Autosales

1201 Fairview St, Unit 2, Burlington, ON L7S 1Y5

Quick Links
Directions Website

Call Dealer

905-333-XXXX

(click to show)

905-333-8886

Send A Message