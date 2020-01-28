Menu
2016 Audi SQ5

SQ5*AWD*CLEAN CARFAX*ONTARIO*1 OWNER*FULLY LOADED*

Location

Assurance Autosales

1201 Fairview St, Unit 2, Burlington, ON L7S 1Y5

905-333-8886

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,200KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4607142
  • Stock #: 10205
  • VIN: WA1LCAFP5GA038546
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik quattro w/ B&O SOUND SYSTEM


Fully Loaded 3.0LT V6 Supercharged Engine Technik model.


Navigation, GPS, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moon roof, Back-Up Camera, 1 Owner, Power Lift gate, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Xenon Headlamps, Carbon fiber, Audi side assist, Bang and Olsen sound, Factory warranty until April 2020 or 80,000km, Adaptive suspension, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Electronic Stability Control, Garage door transmitter: Home Link, Memory seat, Rain sensing wipers, Remote key less entry, Traction control, Wheels: 8.5J x 20" 5 V-Spoke Design & Much Much More!!!


Buy with confidence this vehicle is in excellent condition & accident-free!

Come see for your self, you wont be disappointed.



Bad credit? don't worry, we have a high approval ratio. Our F&I managers help you get the cheapest interest rate from a wide range of banks.

Financing all types of credit and extended warranty available.



We are located at 1201 Fairview St. Unit 2, Burlington, ON, L7S 1Y5. Our business hours are Mon-Fri 8:00am-5:00pm and Sat 9:00am-1:00pm, and do after hours appointments as well.



Visit our website at www.assuranceautosales.ca



All our prices are plus HST and LICENSING. No Gimmicks and No Admin fees, just our LOWEST price. Our Showroom Prices match our ONLINE prices to Guarantee you always get the lowest advertised price available. Actual pictures and full descriptions are provided for all of our Pre-Owned Inventory.


If you're in the market for a quality Pre-Owned vehicle, stop by Assurance Auto Sales . We're confident we have the right vehicle for you.



Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Supercharged
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

