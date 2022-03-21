Menu
2016 Audi SQ5

145,479 KM

Details Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

Location

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

145,479KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8819198
  • Stock #: 228571A
  • VIN: WA1LCAFP9GA054359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 228571A
  • Mileage 145,479 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

