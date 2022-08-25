2016 BMW 3 Series

$24,888 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 7 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9010270

9010270 VIN: WBA8Z5C50GG501899

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 83,700 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.