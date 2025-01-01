2016 BMW 4 Series

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>M-Sport Pkg - <span>435i xDrive AWD Gran Coupe</span> - </p><p><span>** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>High-Value Options</span></p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1745700381844_8599942998300102 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>Power Windows</p><div>Navigation System</div><div>Heated Seats</div><div>Air Conditioning</div><div>Keyless Entry</div><div>Cruise Control</div><div>Backup Camera</div><div>Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats</div><div>Sunroof / Moonroof</div><div>Power Seats</div><div>Alloy Wheels</div><p>___________________________________________</p><p><br></p><p><span>FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We ll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available.</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span> </span></p><p><span>PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don t use it, you won t lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!</span></p><p><span>___________________________________________</span><br></p><p><span>NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span></span></p><p><span>WE ARE LOCATED AT</span></p><p><span>547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E</span></p><p><br></p>

2016 BMW 4 Series

203,600 KM

Details Description Features

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 BMW 4 Series

435i XDrive AWD Gran Coupe - M-Sport Pkg !!!

Watch This Vehicle
12460075

2016 BMW 4 Series

435i XDrive AWD Gran Coupe - M-Sport Pkg !!!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

Contact Seller

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
203,600KM
VIN WBA4B3C53GG528117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 528117
  • Mileage 203,600 KM

Vehicle Description

M-Sport Pkg - 435i xDrive AWD Gran Coupe - 

** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

___________________________________________

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.

___________________________________________

High-Value Options

Power Windows

Navigation SystemHeated SeatsAir ConditioningKeyless EntryCruise ControlBackup CameraLeather/Synthetic Leather SeatsSunroof / MoonroofPower SeatsAlloy Wheels

___________________________________________


FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We 'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available.

___________________________________________ 

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!

___________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

___________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don 't use it, you won 't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

___________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

___________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **

___________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon 

___________________________________________

Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 

___________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E


Vehicle Features

Interior

Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Electric Seats w/Driver Memory
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
2-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Exterior

Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
60 L Fuel Tank
3.15 Axle Ratio
90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Regenerative 170 Amp Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

Hi-Fi Sound System
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Used 2018 Cadillac ATS 2.0T COUPE - AWD - NAVI - LEATHER - SUNROOF !!! for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Cadillac ATS 2.0T COUPE - AWD - NAVI - LEATHER - SUNROOF !!! 124,100 KM $20,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE - NAVI - 29,000KMS !!! for sale in Burlington, ON
2021 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE - NAVI - 29,000KMS !!! 29,900 KM $38,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volvo XC60 B6 AWD INSCRIPTION PKG - LEATHER - MOONROOF !! for sale in Burlington, ON
2022 Volvo XC60 B6 AWD INSCRIPTION PKG - LEATHER - MOONROOF !! 58,500 KM $37,888 + tax & lic

Email Elite Luxury Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-639-XXXX

(click to show)

905-639-8187

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2016 BMW 4 Series