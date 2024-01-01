Menu
*2nd SET WINTER ON ALLOYS RIMS *SAFETY INCLUDED*DETAILED BMW SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean M-Sport Package AWD BMW 535 xDrive 3.0L 6Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Pearl White on Burgundy Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front and Rear Seats, Bluetooth, 360 Eye Bird Camera, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Premium Audio Harman/Kardon System, Heated Steering Wheels, Power Tail Gate, Wood Interior, Front and Back Parking sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.

We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2016 BMW 5 Series

144,500 KM

$21,595

+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive M-PKG CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED ALL SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

12054943

2016 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive M-PKG CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED ALL SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$21,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,500KM
VIN WBA5B3C55GG252768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2937
  • Mileage 144,500 KM

Vehicle Description

*2nd SET WINTER ON ALLOYS RIMS *SAFETY INCLUDED*DETAILED BMW SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean M-Sport Package AWD BMW 535 xDrive 3.0L 6Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Pearl White on Burgundy Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front and Rear Seats, Bluetooth, 360 Eye Bird Camera, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Premium Audio Harman/Kardon System, Heated Steering Wheels, Power Tail Gate, Wood Interior, Front and Back Parking sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Extra Set of Tires
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Birds Eye View Camera
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

