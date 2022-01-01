Menu
2016 BMW 750Li

39,690 KM

$129,995

+ tax & licensing
$129,995

+ taxes & licensing

INDIVIDUAL | 1 OF 1

INDIVIDUAL | 1 OF 1

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

39,690KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8128390
  • Stock #: 1026Z0

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour INDIVIDUAL
  • Interior Colour INDIVIDUAL FULL MERINO BROWN
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,690 KM

Vehicle Description

INDIVIDUAL | 1 OF 1 | THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BMW ON THE MARKET | COLLECTORS EDITION | SELF-DRIVING FOR SPEEDS UP TO 200 KM/H | FULL INDIVIDUAL MERINO | BMW EXTENDED WARRANTY TILL 2023 | ONE OF A KIND

THOROUGHLY INSPECTED & SAFETY CERTIFIED

 

This BMW Comes With Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio Trial

 

ZARQ is a Consumer-Driven OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud Member of the Used Cars Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA).

We Are Centrally Located at QEW/Walkers Line

 

We Invest Significant Time & Care In Each ZARQ Client & Each ZARQ-Certified BMW: We Ensure Every Aspect Of Your BMW Is Taken Care Of: Every Little Detail Catered To.

 

Our Aim Is To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Experience Greatly Enjoyable and Memorable!

 

We Wont Let You Down!

 

Our Vehicles Are Thoroughly Inspected & Serviced By Technicians With Extensive Experience in All Kinds of BMWs: Hybrids, I4s, I6s V8s, V12s, Ms and Others. 

 

We Take Pride in How Well We Know & Understand BMWs! 

 

Do You Own a BMW and Need Help? Bring It to Us! We Arent Just a Store That Sells Great BMWs, We Are Burlingtons BMW Enthusiast Community! We Are Always Here to Help All BMW Owners : We Can Help You Get Repairs by Technicians Experienced in BMWs at Affordable Rates, We Can Help You Diagnose Issues, We Can Help You Customize Your BMW, We Can Help You Find Custom or Used Stock Parts for Your BMW! Feel Free to Stop By Our Store or Call Us to Find Out More!

Vehicle Features

Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
