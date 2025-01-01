Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*2nd SET WINTER ON ALLOYS*FREE ACCIDENT* Very Clean AWD BMW X5 XDrive 4.8L V8 M-PACKAGE with Automatic Transmission. White on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front & Rear Seats, Bluetooth, 360deg Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Memory Power Dual Front Seats, Memory Front Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Premium Harman/Kardon Audio System, Wood Interior, Roof Rack, Privacy Glass, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Power Tail Gate, Paddle Shifters, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

2016 BMW X5

143,990 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW X5

V8 xDRIVE 50i M-PKG AWD CERTTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* 360 CAMERA NAV PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH LEATHER ALL HEATED SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

12381735

2016 BMW X5

V8 xDRIVE 50i M-PKG AWD CERTTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* 360 CAMERA NAV PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH LEATHER ALL HEATED SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,990KM
VIN 5UXKR6C58G0J82855

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3126
  • Mileage 143,990 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*2nd SET WINTER ON ALLOYS*FREE ACCIDENT* Very Clean AWD BMW X5 XDrive 4.8L V8 M-PACKAGE with Automatic Transmission. White on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front & Rear Seats, Bluetooth, 360deg Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Memory Power Dual Front Seats, Memory Front Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Premium Harman/Kardon Audio System, Wood Interior, Roof Rack, Privacy Glass, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Power Tail Gate, Paddle Shifters, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Extra Set of Tires
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Luggage / Roof Rack

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 BMW X5