2016 BMW X5

$26,777 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9613807

9613807 VIN: 5UXKR0C50G0S91694

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 142,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.