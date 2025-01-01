Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*RUST PROOFED ANNUALLY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* <span>Very Clean Chevrolet </span><span>Colorado Crew</span><span> 3.6L V6 with Chrome Luxury Package with Automatic Transmission. Maroon on Black Leather Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Alloys, Direction Compass, Power Sport Front Seats, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Bed Liner and Hard Cover,</span><span> Side Running Boards, Heated Front Seats, Back Up Camera, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

148,970 KM

Details Description Features

$24,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

3.6L V6 LT CHROME LUXURY PKG CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS SIDE BOARDS

Watch This Vehicle
12440500

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

3.6L V6 LT CHROME LUXURY PKG CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS SIDE BOARDS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12440500
  2. 12440500
  3. 12440500
  4. 12440500
  5. 12440500
  6. 12440500
  7. 12440500
  8. 12440500
  9. 12440500
  10. 12440500
  11. 12440500
  12. 12440500
  13. 12440500
  14. 12440500
  15. 12440500
  16. 12440500
  17. 12440500
  18. 12440500
  19. 12440500
  20. 12440500
  21. 12440500
  22. 12440500
  23. 12440500
  24. 12440500
  25. 12440500
  26. 12440500
  27. 12440500
  28. 12440500
  29. 12440500
  30. 12440500
  31. 12440500
  32. 12440500
  33. 12440500
  34. 12440500
  35. 12440500
  36. 12440500
  37. 12440500
  38. 12440500
  39. 12440500
Contact Seller

$24,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,970KM
VIN 1GCGTCE32G1377718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3165
  • Mileage 148,970 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*RUST PROOFED ANNUALLY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Chevrolet Colorado Crew 3.6L V6 with Chrome Luxury Package with Automatic Transmission. Maroon on Black Leather Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Alloys, Direction Compass, Power Sport Front Seats, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Bed Liner and Hard Cover, Side Running Boards, Heated Front Seats, Back Up Camera, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2019 RAM 1500 3.6L V6 NIGHT EDITION 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 RAM 1500 3.6L V6 NIGHT EDITION 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 200,290 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 178,290 KM $12,595 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru WRX STI AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF BLIND SPOT CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Subaru WRX STI AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF BLIND SPOT CRUISE ALLOYS 150,820 KM $26,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,880

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Chevrolet Colorado