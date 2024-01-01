Menu
2 OWNER 2016 CHEVROLET CRUZE LIMITED WITH VERY LOW MILEAGE. CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS.

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

92,300 KM

$11,000

+ tax & licensing
Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,300KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB1G7103532

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,300 KM

2 OWNER 2016 CHEVROLET CRUZE LIMITED WITH VERY LOW MILEAGE. CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

BACKUP CAMERA

Automatic
FWD

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
