2016 Chevrolet Cruze

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,000

+ tax & licensing
$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

Limited 4dr Sdn LT w/1LT

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9053659
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB4G7151395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2 OWNER 2016 CHEVROLET CRUZE. CLEAN CAR. 1.4L GREAT ON FUEL. Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

