2016 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LS w/1LS

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LS w/1LS

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,336KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4438842
  • Stock #: 16CM89
  • VIN: 1G1ZB5ST9GF202289
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2016 Chevrolet Malibu LS . Great family car. One Owner! Will be sold Safety Certified ! No Accidents. Car Proof Available Previous Rental Vehicle Financing & Warranty Available *We Finance Everyone* Price Plus Tax and Licensing Fee We Are Open Monday To Saturday 10 AM to 7 PM For After Hours call us to book an appointment Contact Today at 905 330 7365 Burlington Autopark 1227 Plains Rd E Burlington, On, L7S2K2

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic
  • FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

