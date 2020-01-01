2016 Chevrolet Malibu LS . Great family car. One Owner! Will be sold Safety Certified ! No Accidents. Car Proof Available Previous Rental Vehicle Financing & Warranty Available *We Finance Everyone* Price Plus Tax and Licensing Fee We Are Open Monday To Saturday 10 AM to 7 PM For After Hours call us to book an appointment Contact Today at 905 330 7365 Burlington Autopark 1227 Plains Rd E Burlington, On, L7S2K2