<p><span data-sheets-root=1>2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Z71. This truck looks even better in person. Upgraded wheel/tire package. Safety Certified. 5.3L V8, Z71 Package, Leather seats, Power seats, Heated seats, Nav/Backup Cam, 4x4, Power sliding rear window, Tonneau cover, Bedliner + much more. </span></p><p><span data-sheets-root=1>Safety Certification is included at NO additional cost. <br>Financing and Extended warranty options are also available. Trade-ins welcome.<br></span></p>

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

149,938 KM

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

289-293-1913

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 3GCUKRECXGG223980

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,938 KM

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Z71. This truck looks even better in person. Upgraded wheel/tire package. Safety Certified. 5.3L V8, Z71 Package, Leather seats, Power seats, Heated seats, Nav/Backup Cam, 4x4, Power sliding rear window, Tonneau cover, Bedliner + much more.

Safety Certification is included at NO additional cost.
Financing and Extended warranty options are also available. Trade-ins welcome.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500