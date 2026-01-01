$26,900+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab LT Z71 Package
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab LT Z71 Package
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
289-293-1913
Certified
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,938 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Z71. This truck looks even better in person. Upgraded wheel/tire package. Safety Certified. 5.3L V8, Z71 Package, Leather seats, Power seats, Heated seats, Nav/Backup Cam, 4x4, Power sliding rear window, Tonneau cover, Bedliner + much more.
Safety Certification is included at NO additional cost.
Financing and Extended warranty options are also available. Trade-ins welcome.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gray Automotive Group
Email Gray Automotive Group
Gray Automotive Group
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-293-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
289-293-1913