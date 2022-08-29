Menu
2016 Chevrolet Traverse

72,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

2016 Chevrolet Traverse

2016 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT LT

2016 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT LT

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9244600
  • Stock #: 2899A
  • VIN: 1GNKVGKD8GJ337904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

