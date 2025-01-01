Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*31 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*BRAND NEW TIRES*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* <span>Nice Clean Dodge Charger SXT V6 3.6L With Automatic Transmission</span><span>. Black on </span><span>Black</span><span> Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Premium Audio System, Cruise Control, Driver Power Seat, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen, Push to Start, Sunroof, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!</span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2016 Dodge Charger

237,500 KM

Details Description Features

$12,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Dodge Charger

3.6L V6 SXT CERTIFIED *DODGE MAINTAIN* SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEAT CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12428301

2016 Dodge Charger

3.6L V6 SXT CERTIFIED *DODGE MAINTAIN* SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEAT CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12428301
  2. 12428301
  3. 12428301
  4. 12428301
  5. 12428301
  6. 12428301
  7. 12428301
  8. 12428301
  9. 12428301
  10. 12428301
  11. 12428301
  12. 12428301
  13. 12428301
  14. 12428301
  15. 12428301
  16. 12428301
  17. 12428301
  18. 12428301
  19. 12428301
  20. 12428301
  21. 12428301
  22. 12428301
  23. 12428301
  24. 12428301
  25. 12428301
  26. 12428301
  27. 12428301
  28. 12428301
  29. 12428301
  30. 12428301
  31. 12428301
  32. 12428301
  33. 12428301
  34. 12428301
  35. 12428301
  36. 12428301
  37. 12428301
  38. 12428301
  39. 12428301
  40. 12428301
  41. 12428301
Contact Seller

$12,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
237,500KM
VIN 2C3CDXHG0GH120676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3140
  • Mileage 237,500 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*31 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*BRAND NEW TIRES*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Nice Clean Dodge Charger SXT V6 3.6L With Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Premium Audio System, Cruise Control, Driver Power Seat, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen, Push to Start, Sunroof, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2017 Dodge Charger V6 SXT AWD CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA SUNROOF P.SENSORS BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS BEATS AUDIO for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Dodge Charger V6 SXT AWD CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA SUNROOF P.SENSORS BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS BEATS AUDIO 155,290 KM $21,895 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda CR-V EX AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*HONDA MAINTAIN* DUEL CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Honda CR-V EX AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*HONDA MAINTAIN* DUEL CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 157,950 KM $17,595 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Toyota C-HR XLE CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 116,540 KM $19,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Charger