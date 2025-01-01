$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Durango
V6 SXT AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
171,600KM
VIN 1C4RDJAG8GC459086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3420
- Mileage 171,600 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean 3.6L V6 Dodge Durango with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, Push To Start, Back Up Camera, Back Up Sensors, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloys, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Heated Steering Wheel, Paddles Shifters, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Driver Seat, Fog Light, Sunroof, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
7 PASSENGER
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
2016 Dodge Durango