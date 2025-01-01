Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*7 PASSENGERS* <span>Very Clean 3.6L V6 Dodge Durango with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Charcoal </span><span>Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, Push To Start, Back Up Camera, Back Up Sensors, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloys, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Heated Steering Wheel, Paddles Shifters, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Driver Seat, Fog Light, Sunroof, Roof Rack, </span><span>and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2016 Dodge Durango

171,600 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Dodge Durango

V6 SXT AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12913238

2016 Dodge Durango

V6 SXT AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12913238
  2. 12913238
  3. 12913238
  4. 12913238
  5. 12913238
  6. 12913238
  7. 12913238
  8. 12913238
  9. 12913238
  10. 12913238
  11. 12913238
  12. 12913238
  13. 12913238
  14. 12913238
  15. 12913238
  16. 12913238
  17. 12913238
  18. 12913238
  19. 12913238
  20. 12913238
  21. 12913238
  22. 12913238
  23. 12913238
  24. 12913238
  25. 12913238
  26. 12913238
  27. 12913238
  28. 12913238
  29. 12913238
  30. 12913238
  31. 12913238
  32. 12913238
  33. 12913238
  34. 12913238
  35. 12913238
  36. 12913238
  37. 12913238
  38. 12913238
  39. 12913238
  40. 12913238
  41. 12913238
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
171,600KM
VIN 1C4RDJAG8GC459086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3420
  • Mileage 171,600 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean 3.6L V6 Dodge Durango with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, Push To Start, Back Up Camera, Back Up Sensors, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloys, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Heated Steering Wheel, Paddles Shifters, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Driver Seat, Fog Light, Sunroof, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

7 PASSENGER

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 SE 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* NAV CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Toyota RAV4 SE 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* NAV CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS 99,400 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Durango V6 SXT AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Dodge Durango V6 SXT AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS 171,600 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox V6 LT AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA SUNROOF B.SPOT BLUETOOTH HEATED P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Chevrolet Equinox V6 LT AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA SUNROOF B.SPOT BLUETOOTH HEATED P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS 82,680 KM $15,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Dodge Durango