2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT PREMUIM PLUS STOW&GO CERTIFIED S *ACCIDENT FREE* BLUETOOTH LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT PREMUIM PLUS STOW&GO CERTIFIED S *ACCIDENT FREE* BLUETOOTH LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,730KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG7GR275931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2791
- Mileage 147,730 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Dodge Grand Caravan SXT PLUS 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Mirror and Power Windows, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Keyless, Leather Power Seats, Alloys, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Direction Compass, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Seating
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
