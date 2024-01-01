Menu
5.0L V8 Super crew Sport package Leather Full sunroof 4X4 Come for a test drive! Come find out why we are Ontarios fastest growing commercial van and cube truck dealership! We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington

2016 Ford F-150

193,753 KM

Details Description

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150

5.0L V8

2016 Ford F-150

5.0L V8

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-286-2765

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

193,753KM
Used

  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Mileage 193,753 KM

5.0L V8
Super crew
Sport package
Leather
Full sunroof
4X4
Come for a test drive!

Come find out why we are Ontario's fastest growing commercial van and cube truck dealership! We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington

Motor One Canada

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-286-XXXX

888-286-2765

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Motor One Canada

888-286-2765

2016 Ford F-150