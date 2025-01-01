Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*28 FORD SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Ford Crew F-150 V8 5.0L FX 4with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Tow Package, Alloys, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated Front Power Seats, Fog Light, Bed Liner and Cover, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Door Code, Tow Hitch, Side Turning Signals, Reverse Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Indicators, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2016 Ford F-150

189,700 KM

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-150

V8 FX4 CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

13098044

2016 Ford F-150

V8 FX4 CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,700KM
VIN 1FTFW1EF9GFB56945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3571
  • Mileage 189,700 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*28 FORD SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Ford Crew F-150 V8 5.0L FX 4with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Tow Package, Alloys, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated Front Power Seats, Fog Light, Bed Liner and Cover, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Door Code, Tow Hitch, Side Turning Signals, Reverse Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Indicators, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2018 Audi A4 TECH S-LINE AWD CERTIFIED *AUDI MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Audi A4 TECH S-LINE AWD CERTIFIED *AUDI MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 142,740 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD CERTIFIED *FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD CERTIFIED *FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 175,960 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 2500 BIG HORN HEMI 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 RAM 2500 BIG HORN HEMI 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 185,090 KM $37,995 + tax & lic

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Ford F-150