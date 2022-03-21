Menu
2016 Ford F-150

152,219 KM

Details Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

Location

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

152,219KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8730215
  • Stock #: 16-41134
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF6GFA41134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16-41134
  • Mileage 152,219 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

