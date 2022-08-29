$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Leggat Chevrolet Burlington
905-333-3700
2016 Ford F-150
2016 Ford F-150
Location
Leggat Chevrolet Burlington
2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3
905-333-3700
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
188,139KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9282922
- Stock #: 227072AAB
- VIN: 1FTEW1EF9GFC50206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 227072AAB
- Mileage 188,139 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Leggat Chevrolet Burlington
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Leggat Chevrolet Burlington
2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3