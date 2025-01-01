2016 Ford F-250

Menu
<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE<span>*LOW LOW KMS* </span><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Very Clean Ford F-250 </span></font><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>PLATINUM</span></font><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span> 6.2L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Maroon on Brown Leather Interior. Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Package, Alloys, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated/Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Fog Light, Bed Liner, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Door Code, Tow Hitch, </span></font><span>and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!</span></p><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2016 Ford F-250

75,720 KM

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-250

SD V8 PLATINUM 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

13106972

2016 Ford F-250

SD V8 PLATINUM 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,720KM
VIN 1FT7W2B62GED06009

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,720 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOW LOW KMS* Very Clean Ford F-250 PLATINUM 6.2L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Maroon on Brown Leather Interior. Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Package, Alloys, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated/Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Fog Light, Bed Liner, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Door Code, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
4x4
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Ford F-250