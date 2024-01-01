2016 GMC Savana Cargo Van

Menu
Come find out why we are Ontarios fastest growing commercial van and cube truck dealership! We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington

72,239 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours

RWD 3500 155"

Location

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
72,239KM
VIN 1GTZ7HFG0G1134808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 72,239 KM

Vehicle Description

Come find out why we are Ontario's fastest growing commercial van and cube truck dealership! We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

