2016 GMC Sierra 1500

158,074 KM

Used
158,074KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC4GG327142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 237
  • Mileage 158,074 KM

Vehicle Description

This Accident Free GMC Sierra 1500 All Terrain Crew Cab comes loaded with the following options - Heated Seats, Power seats, Centre Console, 5.3L V8 4WD, Trailering package, Power Sliding Rear window, Nav/Backup cam, Tonneau cover, Running boards and plenty more!

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please call us at 289-293-1913 or email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.

No hidden fees. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.

Financing available at competitive rates.

Trade-Ins Welcome!

 

.

 

.

 

.

 

Safety Certification package available for $699 and INCLUDES a 2 year powertrain warranty!!

Terms of included warranty: 24 months. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.

If you choose to safety the vehicle yourself, the following statement is required by OMVIC:

This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

