2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab comes loaded with the following options - Leather/Cloth Buckets, Heated Seats, Power seats, Centre Console, 5.3L V8 4WD, 20 Wheels, Trailering package, Nav/Backup cam, Running boards and plenty more! This truck comes Safety Certified!</p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it’s still available. </span><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.</span></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Financing available at competitive rates.</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Trade-Ins Welcome!</span></p>

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

195,734 KM

Details Description Features

$25,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

ALL TERRAIN/CERTIFIED/4x4

Watch This Vehicle
12168267

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

ALL TERRAIN/CERTIFIED/4x4

Location

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

(905) 926-7121

  1. 1738944515
  2. 1738944513
  3. 1738944515
  4. 1738944513
  5. 1738944515
  6. 1738944513
  7. 1738944513
  8. 1738944515
  9. 1738944513
  10. 1738944515
  11. 1738944513
  12. 1738944515
  13. 1738944514
  14. 1738944514
  15. 1738944515
  16. 1738944516
  17. 1738944514
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
195,734KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC4GG205333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 272
  • Mileage 195,734 KM

Vehicle Description

This GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab comes loaded with the following options - Leather/Cloth Buckets, Heated Seats, Power seats, Centre Console, 5.3L V8 4WD, 20" Wheels, Trailering package, Nav/Backup cam, Running boards and plenty more! This truck comes Safety Certified!

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it’s still available. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.

Financing available at competitive rates.

Trade-Ins Welcome!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gray Automotive Group

Used 2015 Infiniti QX80 LEATHER/SUNROOF/2 YR UNLIMITED KM WARRANTY for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Infiniti QX80 LEATHER/SUNROOF/2 YR UNLIMITED KM WARRANTY 192,299 KM $19,388 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-250 XL/8ft Box/2 YR WARRANTY for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Ford F-250 XL/8ft Box/2 YR WARRANTY 242,478 KM $24,388 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ/6.2L/153' for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ/6.2L/153' 197,481 KM $29,888 + tax & lic

Email Gray Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

(905) 926-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 926-7121

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

Gray Automotive Group

(905) 926-7121

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Sierra 1500