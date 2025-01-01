$25,988+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
ALL TERRAIN/CERTIFIED/4x4
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
ALL TERRAIN/CERTIFIED/4x4
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
(905) 926-7121
$25,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 272
- Mileage 195,734 KM
Vehicle Description
This GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab comes loaded with the following options - Leather/Cloth Buckets, Heated Seats, Power seats, Centre Console, 5.3L V8 4WD, 20" Wheels, Trailering package, Nav/Backup cam, Running boards and plenty more! This truck comes Safety Certified!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it’s still available. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gray Automotive Group
Email Gray Automotive Group
Gray Automotive Group
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
(905) 926-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(905) 926-7121