This Accident Free GMC Sierra 1500 is being sold As-Is at great value! 5.3L V8 4WD, 20 Wheels, Blackout package, Nav/Backup cam + plenty more. This truck has no dash lights, and can be test driven. Please reach out for more details. To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it's still available. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra. We believe that buying a vehicle should be an exciting and transparent experience. That's why we strive to make the purchasing process as easy and enjoyable as possible, ensuring our customers have all the information they need to make their decision with confidence. Whether you're buying your first car or upgrading to something new, our team is here to guide you every step of the way. We are open Monday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturday 10am-4pm. Located at 3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON. View our full inventory at www.grayautomotivegroup.com This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p>

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

213,987 KM

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE/4x4/As Traded

12221328

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE/4x4/As Traded

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

(905) 926-7121

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
213,987KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1GTV2LEC9GZ415098

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 274
  • Mileage 213,987 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2016 GMC Sierra 1500