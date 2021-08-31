Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

73,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5",LOW MILEAGE, CERTIFIED !!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5",LOW MILEAGE, CERTIFIED !!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7981293
  • Stock #: GMC16
  • VIN: 3GTU2LEC9GG263626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE CREW CAB 4X4 5.3L V8..VERY CLEAN,BLUETOOTH, A/C,POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS and MIRRORS..ABS,CRUISE CONTROL,ALL NEW TIRES,NEW BRAKES!!CERTIFIED...

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 905-334 1355

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Available
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Connection

2008 Toyota Matrix X...
 135,000 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Ridgeline...
 194,000 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Xterra P...
 198,000 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory