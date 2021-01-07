Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Accord

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Accord

2016 Honda Accord

Sport,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS !,NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Accord

Sport,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS !,NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6388700
  • Stock #: HA16016
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F51GA802016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT ,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS,CLIMATE CONTROL,BACK UP CAMERA,POWER SUNROOF! BLIND SPOT CAMERA,BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START,Bluetooth Music Audio, Cruise Control, Econ Drive Mode, Heated Seats, Heated Side View Mirrors, Power Side View Mirrors, Push Button Start, Power Driver Seat, Black LEATHER/CLOTH, Fully automatic headlights,Telescoping steering wheel..and more...

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE !TRADE INS ARE WELCOME !

 

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.

Office : 905-334 1355

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Connection

2011 Toyota 4Runner ...
 175,000 KM
$25,800 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Fit LX,ON...
 105,000 KM
$5,400 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 177,000 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory