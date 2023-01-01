$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
EX-T
Location
Leggat Kia
814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6
905-632-6444
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
198,678KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10378260
- Stock #: 3061
- VIN: 2HGFC3B43GH426467
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 3061
- Mileage 198,678 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
