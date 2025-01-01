$17,500+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
Sedan EX CVT with Honda Sensing
2016 Honda Civic
Sedan EX CVT with Honda Sensing
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER 2016 HONDA CIVIC EX WITH HONDA SENSING. LOW MILEAGE. CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS. 24 SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
