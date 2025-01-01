Menu
ONE OWNER 2016 HONDA CIVIC EX WITH HONDA SENSING. LOW MILEAGE. CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS. 24 SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

109,000 KM

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F8XGH002288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER 2016 HONDA CIVIC EX WITH HONDA SENSING. LOW MILEAGE. CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS. 24 SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
