2016 Honda Civic

EX|SERVICE HISTORY ON FILE|ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Halton Honda

4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1

905-632-5371

$16,799

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,648KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4804095
  • Stock #: L23914
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F79GH006520
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Odometer is 15360 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada One Owner Black Cloth, 8 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. Silver 2016 Honda Civic EX FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC Honda Certified Details:   * Vehicle history report  * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.*  * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week  * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty*  * 100 Point Inspection  * Finance rates offered by Honda Financial Services on qualifying Honda Certified Used Vehicles  All our vehicles are professionally reconditioned by Honda Certified Technicians, as well as fully detailed. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Awards:  * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ Reviews:  * This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda's reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Halton Honda

Halton Honda

4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1

