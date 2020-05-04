4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1
16" Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, 8 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. Gray 2016 Honda Civic LX FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC Honda Certified Details: * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.* * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week * Vehicle history report * 100 Point Inspection * Finance rates offered by Honda Financial Services on qualifying Honda Certified Used Vehicles * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty* All our vehicles are professionally reconditioned by Honda Certified Technicians, as well as fully detailed. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda's reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
