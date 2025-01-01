Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*19 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS* <span>Very Clean AWD Honda CR-V EX 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC/AUX, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Side Turning Right Camera, Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Push To Start, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!</span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2016 Honda CR-V

157,950 KM

Details Description Features

$17,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Honda CR-V

EX AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*HONDA MAINTAIN* DUEL CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12419739

2016 Honda CR-V

EX AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*HONDA MAINTAIN* DUEL CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12419739
  2. 12419739
  3. 12419739
  4. 12419739
  5. 12419739
  6. 12419739
  7. 12419739
  8. 12419739
  9. 12419739
  10. 12419739
  11. 12419739
  12. 12419739
  13. 12419739
  14. 12419739
  15. 12419739
  16. 12419739
  17. 12419739
  18. 12419739
  19. 12419739
  20. 12419739
  21. 12419739
  22. 12419739
  23. 12419739
  24. 12419739
  25. 12419739
  26. 12419739
  27. 12419739
  28. 12419739
  29. 12419739
  30. 12419739
  31. 12419739
  32. 12419739
  33. 12419739
  34. 12419739
  35. 12419739
  36. 12419739
  37. 12419739
  38. 12419739
  39. 12419739
  40. 12419739
Contact Seller

$17,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,950KM
VIN 2HKRM4H54GH121999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3100
  • Mileage 157,950 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*19 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean AWD Honda CR-V EX 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC/AUX, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Side Turning Right Camera, Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Push To Start, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2015 Buick Encore 1.4T LEATHER AWD CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* NAV CAMERA HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF BLUETOOTH ALLOYS BLIND SPOT for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Buick Encore 1.4T LEATHER AWD CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* NAV CAMERA HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF BLUETOOTH ALLOYS BLIND SPOT 135,010 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.0L SPORT-LIMITED PKG AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA HEAT/COOL LEATHER PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.0L SPORT-LIMITED PKG AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA HEAT/COOL LEATHER PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT 159,540 KM $15,550 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 5.3L V8 SLE-ALL TERRAIN CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA HEATED LEATHER ALLOY BLUETOOTH for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 5.3L V8 SLE-ALL TERRAIN CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA HEATED LEATHER ALLOY BLUETOOTH 83,200 KM $29,890 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2016 Honda CR-V