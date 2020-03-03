4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1
905-632-5371
+ taxes & licensing
STOCK # L23863
AWD, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 7 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation System, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. Dark Gray 2016 Honda CR-V Touring AWD CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC Honda Certified Details: * Finance rates offered by Honda Financial Services on qualifying Honda Certified Used Vehicles * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty* * 100 Point Inspection * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week * Vehicle history report * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.* All our vehicles are professionally reconditioned by Honda Certified Technicians, as well as fully detailed. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Reviews: * Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1