2016 Honda CR-V

EX AWD|NO ACCIDENTS|SERVICE HISTORY ON FILE

2016 Honda CR-V

EX AWD|NO ACCIDENTS|SERVICE HISTORY ON FILE

Halton Honda

4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1

905-632-5371

$20,200

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,188KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4804104
  • Stock #: L23870
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H52GH110807
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
STOCK # L23870 *ONE OWNER*



Odometer is 1971 kilometers below market average! AWD, 6 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. Super Black 2016 Honda CR-V EX AWD CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC Honda Certified Details:   * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week  * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.*  * Finance rates offered by Honda Financial Services on qualifying Honda Certified Used Vehicles  * Vehicle history report  * 100 Point Inspection  * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty*  All our vehicles are professionally reconditioned by Honda Certified Technicians, as well as fully detailed. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Awards:  * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Reviews:  * Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

Halton Honda

Halton Honda

4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1

